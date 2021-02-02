Funeral Services held for Bruce Traxler

Visitation services began this morning with a burial service to follow for 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler. According to his obituary, Traxler grew up in Le Center where he graduated from high school in 1975. He also served in the United States Marine Corp. His 25-year-old son, Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler is facing charges in connection to his death. Wills-Traxler’s bail has been set at $1 million with conditions.