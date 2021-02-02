GoFundMe created for Schaffer family

MORTON, Minn. (KEYC) — A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the family of a man who was found dead on the Lower Sioux Reservation Sunday.
Quincy Domingo Schaffer, 21, had been missing since Tuesday, but was found deceased on the Lower Sioux Reservation Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The GoFundMe was established by friends of the Schaffer family and is intended to help them with funeral expenses.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the campaign had amassed over $5,000 of its $20,000 goal.
