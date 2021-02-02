Grant awarded to Winnebago to buy newer fire truck

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - The US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development has awarded the city of Winnebago a grant to buy a newer firetruck.
The Community Facility Disaster Grant of $24,500 will be combined with local funds to buy a $70,000 heavy rescue truck to replace a much older truck.
The City of Winnebago Fire Department is comprised of 22 volunteer firefighters that respond to fire, search and rescue, and hazardous material emergencies in a 118 square mile area.
The USDA says the newer truck will help the department provide more efficient service and response times.
