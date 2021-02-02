In-home caregiving job opportunities grow amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — During these unprecedented times amid the pandemic, many have lost jobs. But one industry is experiencing an increase in demand: In-home caregiving.
Helping seniors with tasks that enable them to remain at home comfortably, one of the many missions of in-home care.
Home care can involve treatment by medical professionals, but the largest aspect involves assisting people with daily tasks.
From personal care, prepping meals, running errands and providing companionship.
The need, greater amid the pandemic.
“Families are interested in keeping their loved ones, maybe a little bit closer. Certainly focused on safety and many folks are looking to home care to check those two boxes. I can keep mom or dad or my loved ones close and keep them as safe as possible and also fulfill their wishes of aging place,” Home Instead Executive Director Michael Licatino explained.
Home Instead provides in-home senior care in Mankato, Albert Lea, Owatonna and Waseca.
“The other piece of caregiving is the opportunity as a professional caregiver to work in an environment where you can build a relationship with that person and make a serious difference in that person’s life,” said Licatino.
The senior care industry is expected to grow for years to come.
About 285,000 Minnesotans are turning 65 in this decade. That’s greater than the past four decades combined, according to Minnesota State Demographic Center.
Data from the United Nations show the global population over the age of 65 is expected to triple to 426 million by the year 2050.
Ensuring the home care field will keep growing for the foreseeable future.
Locally, Mankato Home Instead Offices are looking to fill 10 permanent positions within the next few weeks.
For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a caregiving position, visit HomeInstead.com/careers or call (507) 550-1395.
