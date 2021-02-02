Mayo Clinic Health System: We’ll contact you when you’re eligible for vaccine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mayo Clinic Health System says it will contact patients in southwest Minnesota when they are eligible to make a vaccination appointment based on state guidance.
Patients with a patient online service account will receive an eligibility message.
Mayo Clinic Health System encourages all its patients to create an online patient portal so they can receive information about vaccine eligibility as quickly as possible.
Mayo also says their patients don’t need to sign up to join the waiting list, as they have already done that work on behalf of patients.
