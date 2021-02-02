MDH warns against COVID-19 vaccine scams

ST. PAUL Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz’s office says the state has doubled the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by the end of last week compared to the week before.
The health department reported Tuesday that nearly 117,000 Minnesotans have received two doses of the vaccine, both of which are required for it to be most effective.
Another 447,610 have received at least one dose.
But as vaccines roll out, the Minnesota Department of Health warns of vaccine-related scams.
“If they ask for your credit card, bank account or social security number, that’s a scam. Public health and health care providers will not call you and ask you for this information,” advised MDH Director Kris Ehresmann.
The MDH says if someone offers to sell you the vaccine, that’s a scam because the vaccine is free to anyone through appropriate vaccination clinics and if someone offers to ship you the vaccine that is also a scam. The same goes for those requesting money to get on a waiting list--also a scam.
In addition, MDH again asks the general public to be patient with providers as they are still receiving a small supply of vaccines each week from the federal government.
