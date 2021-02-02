Minneapolis Fed chief: Vaccinations key to economic recovery

“We just need as many Americans and as many Minnesotans as possible to be vaccinated so that we can have confidence and we can restore much of the economy back to the way it was,” Kashkari said. " ... But it’s really critical right now that the virus is in charge of the economy, and the sooner we can get the vast majority of Minnesotans and the vast majority of Americans vaccinated, the sooner we’ll be able to get back to normal.”