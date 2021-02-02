Minnesota has ramped up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts; health officials report 633 new cases, eight deaths tied to virus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 633 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 463,132. Of those total cases, 36,618 are health care workers.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,210. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,933.
There are 448,595 people who are no longer isolated.
24,447 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,056 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,607,932.
The state continues to highlight its COVIDaware MN app launched in November; hoping to help with contact tracing. Since then more than one million Minnesotans have opted-in to the service.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 844 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 320,605.
There are 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 4,919.
286,319 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,478,416 people have been tested statewide.
