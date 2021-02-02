National School Counseling Week recognizes counselors’ social, emotional and educational support for students

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week marks National School Counseling Week.
School counselors are known to offer social, emotional, and educational support to students. During the pandemic, they’ve had to step up to the difficult task of helping students navigate through an enhanced level of stress. A task that becomes even more of a challenge when students have spent much of their year learning virtually.
“There are some students and families who have disappeared, we can’t get ahold of them at school so sometimes we do home visits if we worry about a student’s welfare, it is difficult because the students who need the most help, they seem to be the students that we catch when they’re in school and we can tell things are wrong when they’re in school,” says Christine Meeks, school counselor at Waseca Junior/Senior High School.
Meeks says the counseling center’s close partnerships with staff members have helped identify needs among students, even during distance learning. She also wants students to know that counselors are always there to not only answer any questions but also help connect them and their families with outside resources.
