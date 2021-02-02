Nicollet County authorities investigating reports of mail theft

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it is investigating a string of thefts from mailboxes.
Authorities say individuals were seen Monday in a black sedan passenger vehicle taking mail from mailboxes. Several pieces of mail have been recovered belonging to residents in Nicollet, Sibley, McLeod and Steele counties.
They add that it appears these subjects are targeting mail containing personal checks or cash.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says it will contact the owners of the mail that have been recovered.
Anyone who suspects they may have been a victim of mail theft is encouraged to contact local law enforcement. Residents are also encouraged to report any suspicious behaviors that may be happening in their neighborhoods.
Anyone with information relating to the mail theft incidents is asked to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 931-1570.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.