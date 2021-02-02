North Mankato City Council passes natural lawn ordinance

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato City Council passed an ordinance Monday amending their natural lawn rules.
The ordinance is in response to a debate regarding a North Mankato resident’s lawn.
Under the rules, residents are allowed 30% of their yard as a natural planting area.
Managed natural lawn areas can include native vegetation such as ferns, wildflowers and grasses native to the state, but cannot include any noxious weeds.
They also cannot include turf grass left unattended to return to its natural state.
Natural lawn areas must also be cut at least once a year to a height no more than 12 inches and cannot interfere with drivers.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.