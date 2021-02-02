North Mankato Taylor Library provides take-and-make crafts for adults

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Taylor Library is providing creative ways for adults to get crafty.
Locals ages 18 and up can register for the library’s take-and-make crafts, where they receive a bag containing numerous crafting materials and instructions on how to make each project.
The take-home bag makes crafting much more convenient for participants.
“Since we’ve started just doing the take-and-make kits, oh my gosh, it’s just taken off even more. We have so many people signing up for these because I think people are looking for things to do and a reason to escape from whatever stresses that they have every day,” says Hallie Uhrich, teen/outreach librarian at the North Mankato Taylor Library.
The library has special plans for this Valentine’s Day, and spots have filled up quickly for this month’s lovely crafts.
“They’re going to glue these one-inch blocks together, and then they’ll paint them and then write words on them. Mine says “love, hugs and xoxo,” and then I found this other one that is a wreath form from Dollar Tree, and we wrap twine around it but also put lights on the inside,” Uhrich added.
The library says they announce each new take-and-make craft on their social media days prior to opening registration to give locals time to become aware of the sign-up time.
