Planned sculpture celebrates school spirit, Native American heritage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A team of three artists partnered with Minnesota State Mankato to construct a spirit-themed snow sculpture throughout the first half of this week.
The project is titled ”Mankato Winter Pride,” and the planned sculpture is an 8-foot by 8-foot snowflake with Minnesota State Mankato’s Stomper mascot in the center.
Included in the sculpture’s design are the Seven Grandfathers Teachings that are part of Native American culture.
Heather Friedli, Juliana Welter and Maggie Thompson are the team of artists leading the project.
“To honor our Anishinaabe heritage, we are also including the Seven Grandfather Teachings,” said Friedl, sculpture team captain. “We wanted to include that because we also want to acknowledge the people that came before us and the people that are here now.”
With assistance from the university’s student events team, the sculpture will be lit up at night.
The project is slated to be completed this Wednesday and we’ll have more on this story later this week.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.