Report highlights racial gaps in Minnesota’s education system

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - “Frightening,” “unacceptable,” and “traumatizing”. Those are just a few of the words being used to describe the racial disparities in Minnesota’s education system.
The House Education Policy Committee met to discuss the topic Monday, combing through a House Committee’s December report on Racial Justice.
The report finds Minnesota has one of the nation’s worst education opportunity gaps between Black and white students in reading and math scores, graduation rates, discipline disparities, and student-to-teachers-of-color ratios. During the meeting, Retired Supreme Court Justice Alan Page discussed his push for an amendment to Minnesota’s constitution that would specify that all children have a fundamental right to quality public education.
“What we need is an education system that makes education a right, a civil right, to a quality public education that defines what quality is, and I think that’s preparing children for their role in our economy, our democracy, and our society,” says Page.
Others in the meeting shared support for early learning scholarships, head start programs, and financial literacy curriculum, ultimately hoping to increase the percentage of teachers of color and eliminate discipline disparities.
