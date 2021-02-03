AP sources: Twins bring back DH Cruz, add Colome to bullpen

Just as valuable to the club has been Cruz’s leadership, with his laid-back demeanor, hard-working attitude and an ability to mentor players like first baseman Miguel Sanó, a fellow native of the Dominican Republic. Cruz played through a ruptured tendon in his wrist in 2019. He won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award in 2020 in a vote by his major league peers, earning respect around the game for his efforts to donate a fire engine and an ambulance and help build a police station in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz.