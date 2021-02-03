DFL lawmakers reintroduce paid time off bill

Versions of the bill have been introduced by DFLers for at least 14 years. This time around, the law would require employers to provide workers at least one hour of health-related paid time off for every 30 hours worked. Currently, about 64% of Minnesotans are provided paid sick leave. It could be used 90 days after starting a job and be carried over year to year, and it wouldn’t prevent employers from providing additional paid time off or paid vacation. Three Minnesota cities currently have paid sick time policies: Duluth, Minneapolis and St. Paul.