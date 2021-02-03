DHS commissioner voices support for state treatment program funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Department of Human Services Commissioner is stressing the need for funding for the state’s treatment programs.
Governor Walz’s proposed budget includes a $68 million increase for state-operated treatment facilities. That would include the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter. DHS says its treatment programs face a budget shortfall due to rising staff compensation expenses and third-party reimbursement rates. Without the budget increase, the department says it will have to scale back or eliminate programs and services.
