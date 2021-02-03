Five years since fire ripped through Madelia’s downtown

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the hardest hit business owners reflects on a life-changing day for the city of Madelia.
“Five years ago our lives changed forever..both personally and in the business as well. we had our first baby thirty days after the fire and we’ve just really learned that even though hard things happen life keeps going and it has to keep going.” Krystal Hernandez, Owner of La Plaza F!esta.
Five years ago, the city of Madelia’s downtown was mostly turned to rubble.
At least eight of the city’s downtown businesses were either heavily damaged or destroyed in a massive blaze. It was a devastating time for business owners, like Hernandez, who owns the Mexican restaurant La Plaza F!esta. Her dreams of opening a Mexican grocery store next to her restaurant were put on hold, but she didn’t let her vision be blurred by the tragedy. She rebuilt and reopened the restaurant about a year after the fire, and opened up the grocery store shortly after. Rising from the ashes with the help of her community.
“This year we’re just so grateful for where we are and who we’ve become and I really don’t think if we hadn’t gone through the things we did, we just wouldn’t be who we are,” says Hernandez.
While the business has physically grown since the fire, La Plaza F!esta has also expanded its team, now employing 30 people.
