Lawmakers hear plan to reconnect historic Black neighborhood

Rep. Ruth Richardson of Mendota Heights, a Democrat who was born and raised in St. Paul, testified in favor of the proposal. She said the Rondo community thrived in the face of overt discrimination and that the interstate “stands as a monument to the impacts of systemic racism.” Richardson said that in order to undo intentionally discriminatory policies of the state’s past, lawmakers must consider those who are discriminated against when considering new policies, like the land bridge.