Mankato City Council moves forward with whistle-free agenda

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council recently showed support to move forward with a project to eliminate train whistles within the Sibley Park area.
City officials have heard complaints about train whistles, particularly at night when the residents are trying to sleep or just going about their nightly and daily rituals.
Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz says that they do have a more concrete plan for fixing the problem.
“The next stage for us will be directly working with the neighborhoods around each crossing to share with them the impacts and what a quiet zone or whistle-free zone really is and what that looks like.”
The “quiet zone” would be eliminating the requirement for freight trains to sound their horns when approaching intersections.
“The organization has a sense of the small segment of the community of those priorities and what types of improvements would be more favored at each crossing,” Arntz said.
The train whistles are not a new problem, as they’ve been a reoccurring issue for as long as Mankato residents can recall.
“So, I would imagine if people are moving in down to that area, plus we have some newer development going on down there with Pathstone. So, it is not very hard to believe that people don’t want those whistles going off in their ears all night long,” said Mark Frost, who represents Mankato’s Third Ward.
Mankato officials want the public to know that the issue has risen to the top of their to-do list, and they want the residents to be more comfortable in town.
“We want people to be happy they are living in Mankato, that is all there is to it and safe,” Frost said.
