3 Mavericks included on Hobey Baker shortlist

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 6 Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team is 9-2-1 overall on the season, and a trio of players has made the shortlist for the Hobey Baker ballot.
Junior goaltender Dryden McKay and sophomore forwards Cade Borchardt and Nathan Smith are three of 50 players across the nation showing up on this year’s ballot.
Fans can vote for the Hobey Baker finalists through March 7 by visiting www.HobeyBaker.com/vote.
McKay is tied for third in NCAA history with 20 career shutouts and is also on the Richter Award watch list, which is given to the top goaltender in college hockey.
Borchardt currently leads MSU with 15 points in 12 games this season, while Smith is third on the team with 13 points.
The Mavericks are back in action on Friday and Saturday in a clash against No. 8 Bowling Green.
The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Friday inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.