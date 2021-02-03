Mavericks track and field ranked 2nd in the nation in latest poll

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s track and field team is moving up in the national rankings.
After taking the third spot last week, MSU checks in at number two on the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Poll following a strong showing against Winona State this past weekend.
MSU’s Jacey Simmons and Katie Taylor both received NSIC Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors for their performances. The two combined to post three top 15 marks in Division II.
Grand Valley State stays at number one in this week’s poll.
The MSU men’s track and field team also ranked nationally this week, coming in at No. 24.
The Mavericks return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Ted Nelson Dual.
