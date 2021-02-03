MDH: 24 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 669 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 669 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 463,766. Of those total cases, 36,705 are health care workers.
There have been 24 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include a Blue Earth County resident in their 90′s. The statewide death toll is now at 6,234. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,946.
There are 449,707 people who are no longer isolated.
24,2493 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,065 were hospitalized in ICU. Nine ICU beds are currently available in southcentral Minnesota.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,628,961.
More than 565,000 Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,197 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 321,740.
There are 56 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 4,975.
288,270 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,482,612 people have been tested statewide.
