Minnesota Girls’, Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota girls’ high school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication. Teams in bold are located in the KEYC News Now viewing area.
CLASS 4A
- Hopkins, 5-0
- Farmington, 6-0
- Chaska, 5-0
- Centennial, 6-0
- Stillwater, 6-0
- Minnetonka, 6-1
- Maple Grove, 6-0
- Elk River, 6-0
- Rochester Mayo, 6-0
- Forest Lake, 6-0
CLASS 3A
- Becker, 6-0
- Holy Angels, 6-0
- Hill-Murray, 5-1
- St. Paul Como Park, 3-0
- Marshall, 5-0
- Waconia, 5-0
- Mankato West, 6-0
- DeLaSalle, 2-2
- Kasson-Mantorville, 5-0
- Willmar, 5-0
CLASS 2A
- New London-Spicer, 6-0
- Albany Academy, 6-0
- Providence Academy, 6-0
- Sauk Centre, 6-0
- Minnehaha Academy, 4-0
- Crosby-Ironton, 5-0
- Rochester Lourdes, 6-0
- Stewartville, 5-0
- Fergus Falls, 3-2
- Concordia Academy, 5-1
CLASS 1A
- Minneota, 4-0
- Henning, 6-1
- Mountain Iron-Buhl, 4-1
- Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 5-0
- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 4-1
- Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 5-0
- Fosston, 6-0
- Mayer Lutheran, 5-1
- Parkers Prairie, 5-0
- Red Lake, 5-0
The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication. Teams in bold are located in the KEYC News Now viewing area.
CLASS 4A
- Champlin Park, 6-0
- Wayzata, 5-1
- Hopkins, 5-1
- Shakopee, 5-0
- Chaska, 5-1
- Eastview, 6-0
- Lakeville South, 4-1
- Lakeville North, 4-2
- East Ridge, 4-1
- Duluth East, 4-2
CLASS 3A
- Minnehaha Academy, 4-0
- Totino-Grace, 3-1
- Columbia Heights, 4-0
- DeLaSalle, 4-1
- Richfield, 5-0
- Hibbing, 4-1
- Marshall, 5-1
- South St. Paul, 5-0
- Mankato East, 6-0
- Austin, 5-1
CLASS 2A
- Waseca, 6-0
- Minneapolis North, 2-0
- Caledonia, 5-1
- Stewartville, 6-0
- Melrose, 6-0
- Blake, 6-0
- Breckenridge, 4-0
- Mora, 6-0
- St. Charles, 1-0
- St. Croix Prep, 6-1
CLASS 1A
- Nevis, 6-0
- St. Clair, 5-0
- Ashby, 5-0
- Mahnomen-Waubun, 5-0
- Cass Lake-Bena, 4-1
- Lac qui Parle Valley, 6-0
- Legacy Christian, 7-0
- Nashwauk-Keewatin, 5-1
- SW MN Christian, 5-0
- East Central, 6-0
