Minnesota Girls’, Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
By KEYC Staff | February 3, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 3:35 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota girls’ high school basketball rankings as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication. Teams in bold are located in the KEYC News Now viewing area.

CLASS 4A

  1. Hopkins, 5-0
  2. Farmington, 6-0
  3. Chaska, 5-0
  4. Centennial, 6-0
  5. Stillwater, 6-0
  6. Minnetonka, 6-1
  7. Maple Grove, 6-0
  8. Elk River, 6-0
  9. Rochester Mayo, 6-0
  10. Forest Lake, 6-0

CLASS 3A

  1. Becker, 6-0
  2. Holy Angels, 6-0
  3. Hill-Murray, 5-1
  4. St. Paul Como Park, 3-0
  5. Marshall, 5-0
  6. Waconia, 5-0
  7. Mankato West, 6-0
  8. DeLaSalle, 2-2
  9. Kasson-Mantorville, 5-0
  10. Willmar, 5-0

CLASS 2A

  1. New London-Spicer, 6-0
  2. Albany Academy, 6-0
  3. Providence Academy, 6-0
  4. Sauk Centre, 6-0
  5. Minnehaha Academy, 4-0
  6. Crosby-Ironton, 5-0
  7. Rochester Lourdes, 6-0
  8. Stewartville, 5-0
  9. Fergus Falls, 3-2
  10. Concordia Academy, 5-1

CLASS 1A

  1. Minneota, 4-0
  2. Henning, 6-1
  3. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 4-1
  4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 5-0
  5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 4-1
  6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 5-0
  7. Fosston, 6-0
  8. Mayer Lutheran, 5-1
  9. Parkers Prairie, 5-0
  10. Red Lake, 5-0
The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication. Teams in bold are located in the KEYC News Now viewing area.

CLASS 4A

  1. Champlin Park, 6-0
  2. Wayzata, 5-1
  3. Hopkins, 5-1
  4. Shakopee, 5-0
  5. Chaska, 5-1
  6. Eastview, 6-0
  7. Lakeville South, 4-1
  8. Lakeville North, 4-2
  9. East Ridge, 4-1
  10. Duluth East, 4-2

CLASS 3A

  1. Minnehaha Academy, 4-0
  2. Totino-Grace, 3-1
  3. Columbia Heights, 4-0
  4. DeLaSalle, 4-1
  5. Richfield, 5-0
  6. Hibbing, 4-1
  7. Marshall, 5-1
  8. South St. Paul, 5-0
  9. Mankato East, 6-0
  10. Austin, 5-1

CLASS 2A

  1. Waseca, 6-0
  2. Minneapolis North, 2-0
  3. Caledonia, 5-1
  4. Stewartville, 6-0
  5. Melrose, 6-0
  6. Blake, 6-0
  7. Breckenridge, 4-0
  8. Mora, 6-0
  9. St. Charles, 1-0
  10. St. Croix Prep, 6-1

CLASS 1A

  1. Nevis, 6-0
  2. St. Clair, 5-0
  3. Ashby, 5-0
  4. Mahnomen-Waubun, 5-0
  5. Cass Lake-Bena, 4-1
  6. Lac qui Parle Valley, 6-0
  7. Legacy Christian, 7-0
  8. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 5-1
  9. SW MN Christian, 5-0
  10. East Central, 6-0

