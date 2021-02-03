New building approved on Belgrade Avenue

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Port Authority Commission and the North Mankato City Council voted Monday to approve a loan for the project.
That space has been vacant for a couple of years and has been purchased by a developer to construct a new mixed-use building.
The first floor would be a commercial space and the top two, or even three, floors would be apartments.
They plan to start the construction at the beginning of April and wrap up around September.
The City says Belgrade businesses are excited about this new deal.
”Heard from some of the businesses within the area that are excited that the last piece of property is going to be filled. There will be more commercial and residential activity in the area,” North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer said.
North Mankato officials say the project will fit in with the rustic and old town look of the existing buildings on Belgrade.
