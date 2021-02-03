New medical campus opening Feb. 20

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A new medical clinic is days from opening in Redwood Falls.
Carris Health’s new Redwood campus brings the hospital and clinic under one roof. Features of the 103,000-square-foot campus include a new aquatic therapy pool, a larger Surgery department with private prep and recovery spaces, and State-of-the-art technology to improve care. The clinic is set to open on February 20, with regular and outpatient appointments beginning Monday, February 22.
