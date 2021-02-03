Parents push for re-opening schools

The Facebook group, called Re-open District 77, seeks to serve as a platform for parents and students within the district. Its creator says it’s a place to share stories about the mental health and academic concerns for 6 through 12th-grade students dealing with remote learning for a full academic year, helping to make sure all voices are heard by district leadership. Elementary students within the district went back to in-person learning in mid-January. Secondary students were originally set to return to class in the hybrid model on February 4, but that got pushed back to the 18th.