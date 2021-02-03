Plan to strip Walz of power to close schools passes 1st test

Teachers now qualify for coronavirus vaccinations in Minnesota, along with health care workers and people over age 65. The Minnesota Department of Health reported that 458,651 people across the state had received at least their first dose as of Monday, or about 8.3% of the population, including 122,597 who have had both doses, or 2.2%. The department reported 669 new cases and 24 new deaths Wednesday to raise the state’s totals to 463,766 cases and 6,234 deaths.