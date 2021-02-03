Staying warm through upcoming cold front

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Colder weather and high winds are on the way.
Temperatures will be dropping significantly this weekend. The best ways to stay warm and avoid frostbite are to layer up, use things like wool socks and cover your skin the best you can. A Mankato Clinic physician offers some timely advice.
“The key to preventing injury, if you do have to be out in it. You absolutely have to make sure all of your skin is covered areas that are most affected or easiest affected can be your fingers and toes, your nose, or cheeks. You really want to make sure those are covered,” said James Dungan, M.D., an occupational medicine physician at the Mankato Clinic.
This upcoming cold front means stay inside if you can, but if you are going outside, make sure you are prepared. See a medical professional if you think you have signs of frostbite.
