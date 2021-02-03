Vax-a-nation: Le Sueur County builds vaccine awareness with music

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are slowly trickling into the state, as local health officials quickly try to inform citizens.
“Public health agencies are trying to get the message out in any way they can,” said Cindy Shaughnessy, director of public health in Le Sueur County.
So what if you take that message, add some horns and make it rhyme?
Tri-City United High School’s Carl Menk said music might be the key to spreading the word.
“So we came up with possibly using ‘Celebration’ by Kool and the Gang as backtrack for “Vax-a-Nation”,” Menk said.
Faculty and staff from Tri-City United, joined by some of Menk’s family members, got together to re-imagine the 1980 hit that will likely now be stuck in your head.
More than a source of information, those involved hope for motivation.
“What our hope is, is that people will see the joy in getting vaccinated,” Shaughnessy said. “There is tremendous joy, relief and gratitude.”
Menk says he drew inspiration from watching neighbors persist — to keep everyone safe, keep children in school, and keep the economy moving.
“What became clear to me is we really need to come out of this uplifted,” Menk said. “We have to get our venues open, we have to get back to live concerts and theater, and we have to have our restaurants and bars open. And the only way we get there is if we all get vaccinated.”'
The following people were involved in the production of the music video:
“VAX-A-NATION” -composed by Kool & the Gang
VIDEO COLLECTORS & PIC COLLECTORS:
Abby Beer
Rita Sapp
Cindy Shaughnessy
Ann Traxler at DHS-Emergency Management
‘Vax-A-Nation’ Singers & Band:
Tom Roe, Lead Vocals
Sean Benz, Lead Vocals
Austyn Menk, Lead Vox
Carey Langer, Lead Vocals
Anya Menk, Lead Vox
Rita Sapp, Lead Vocals
Robyn Menk, Lead Vocals
Vax-A-Nation Brass:
Noah Stephens, Tenor, Alto & Horn Arrangement
Erik Hermanson, Trombone, Cleveland School Director of Bands
Arya Menk, Trumpet
Keyboards, Austyn Menk
Drums, Bass & Guitars, Audio & Video Production: Carl Menk
