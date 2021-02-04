Athletes at Mankato East, West sign National Letter of Intent

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — National Signing Day is here and although it looks a little different, area schools did their best to honor those student-athletes continuing to play at the next level.
At Mankato East High School, star football player Eli Olson signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
”I’m just excited to know I get to play four or five more years. UMD is a great program, great culture, great coaches. It’s going to be a great place to go up to, keep working, get better every day and see where it takes me.”
Olson shined on the line for Mankato East throughout his high school career and ended up choosing the Bulldogs after dealing with a strange recruiting process after the pandemic began.
”I took a lot of visits right away to Missouri Valley schools, then junior year with the Gophers, hopefully to be in talks with them, but then everything shut down. The only campuses available were Division II schools. UMD and MSU gave me offers at their camps, and I just fell in love with the campuses and programs. I ultimately chose UMD.”
The first to sign there Letter of Intent at Mankato West High School was Wyatt Block, who played middle linebacker and running back for the Scarlets.
He’s also heading to the NSIC after choosing to attend Northern State University.
During his time at Mankato West, Block was selected to the Minnesota Vikings All-State team, was a three-time all-district player and made the Big Nine Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll all four years.
Other athletes who signed their letters Wednesday included Cooper Jones, who will be joining the University of Minnesota, Morris soccer program.
Jones helped guide Mankato West to a section championship and a state tournament appearance in 2019.
“It has been a lot of hard work and practices throughout the year; it has taken a lot. I would like to thank my parents for driving me to practices over the years, long drives, and all of my coaches and teammates along the way, too.”
Kylie Peters is another Scarlet soccer player who signed her NLI Wednesday, as she announced her decision to attend the University of Illinois Springfield.
Ethan Ulman was the final signing of the day, and he couldn’t be happier to be attending the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
“It is just a big step, I have reached my goal. I have wanted to play in college at the next level for forever, so it is just a big relief now that I am done now looking for a school.”
Congratulations to all of our area athletes who signed, or will be signing, their National Letter of Intent this year.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.