Five finalists named for MSU President

The chosen candidate will replace current President Richard Davenport, who will retire this spring after 19 years in the position. The candidates are Sandra Haynes, Edward Inch, John Jasinski, Debra Larson, and Mrinal Varma. All five have experience as a chancellor, provost, or president on a college campus. The candidates are scheduled to conduct virtual campus visits next week. The Board of Trustees is expected to consider a recommendation at its March 17 meeting. The new president will start their new role July 1.