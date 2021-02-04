GFW teacher facing criminal charges

GIBBON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop school district issues a statement after a teacher in the district is facing maltreatment and assault charges.
Superintendent Jeff Horton says the incident happened on January 21 and involved a GFW Public Schools Teacher. The teacher is accused of maltreatment of a child and fifth-degree assault involving an elementary school student.
Because of data privacy laws, the district is not releasing the teacher’s name or the nature of the incident.
The district says it notified police immediately after the incident and placed the teacher on administrative leave.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.