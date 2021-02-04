Greater Mankato Growth to host leadership workshops

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth is hosting some upcoming leadership workshops, offering resources to local professionals.
The first of three workshops take place on February 17 and will focus on reflecting and framing the last year. Each session will feature a different guest speaker.
To us and based on what we have communicated with, our members, other business people, and organizations within the community it seemed to be what they were looking for this year, a fresh start, a boost if you might say, and we are really having a lot of success with it, says Shannon Gullickson, Talent Programs Director.
For social distancing purposes, class sizes are kept to a maximum of twenty-five people. Each workshop is priced individually with discounted package pricing for all three.
For more information on how to register, visit greatermankato.com/professional-development-series.
