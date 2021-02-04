High-risk families want higher priority for COVID-19 vaccine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the vaccine continues to roll out, families with high risk health conditions are wondering when it will be their turn.
Researchers found that individuals with down syndrome were almost five times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID and at 10 times higher risk for death from the disease.
Researchers suspect immune abnormalities along with three copies of chromosome 21 rather than the usual two—make people with down syndrome more vulnerable to severe complications.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state will follow CDC guidelines, putting the state’s down syndrome adult population in phase 1C of vaccinations UNLESS they are in a congregate care setting, which puts them higher up on the list.
It’s been absolutely terrifying for our family. We haven’t been in restaurants in grocery stores we have not traveled we have been in a deep lockdown. They need to get the vaccine as soon as we have more vaccines available but unfortunately, that is the problem we just do not have enough vaccines available.
There’s now a petition online asking the governor to move people with down syndrome into phase 1 B, saying roughly 80 percent of the state’s down syndrome population lives with family or in the community. The Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota says there are around 2,200 adults with down syndrome in Minnesota.
