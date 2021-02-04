Hy-Vee focuses on heart health for February

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — February is heart month and Hy-Vee is placing an extra emphasis on heart health.
Throughout the month, Hy-Vee’s dietitians will be hosting weekly virtual events to keep your ticker healthy. That includes store tours, cooking videos and question and answer sessions for those looking for more instruction.
Each video will place an emphasis on heart health and display some foods that improve our health.
“People who think that eating heart-healthy is boring, is flavorless, is bland, is hard. Where we get to help customers find flavorful, delicious and simple ways to make eating heart-healthy simple,” Hy-Vee Dietitian April Graff said.
You can sign up for the weekly events online.
