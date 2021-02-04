Mankato Area Public Schools accelerates return to hybrid learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools announced Thursday afternoon that students in grades 6-12 will be returning to a hybrid learning model on Feb. 11.
The school district initially delayed the switch on Jan. 27, citing county infection rates that were higher than the state’s recommendations. The district cited a goal of returning to hybrid learning by Feb. 18 in that announcement.
Middle and high school staff members will use Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the switch, with students arriving back in class on Thursday.
Dakota Meadows Middle School will be implementing a different schedule for Feb. 12 and 19 since it is the site of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The school will inform parents of the schedule changes in the days to come.
Mankato Area Public Schools says more information regarding student schedules and transition plans will be communicated by individual schools in the coming days.
