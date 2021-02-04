Mankato Area Public Schools parents push for reopening schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Many parents want their kids back in school full-time.
Less than 24 hours ago, local parents created a Facebook group dedicated to letting community members voice concerns about Mankato Area Public Schools’ decision to delay the transition from distance to hybrid learning.
“We understand the frustration,” said Stacy Wells, communications director at Mankato Area Public Schools. “We would like to have our students back as well, so we understand that they are just looking for a platform and a way to kind of share how they are feeling. So, we respect that.”
In a matter of 24 hours, the Re-Open District 77 Facebook group has amassed over 700 members, with many people expressing their emotions about the current stressful situation arising in the area.
The school board has to make the difficult decision on statistics alone.
“What we’re looking for, first of all, is that consistency of a downward trend and then holding stable,” Wells said.
School board officials want to be confident that this would be the last time that they make the jump from only virtual to partially in-person learning.
Still, some parents have been expressing frustrations about the recent delays in getting their kids back into the classrooms.
“It crushed them, and it crushed me and I know it crushed a lot of spirits of other parents and students that they are not returning,” said April Femrite, admin of the Re-Open District 77 Facebook group.
That is where the Facebook group came into infancy.
As a mother of two Mankato West students, Femrite wanted to bring to light the negative toll that distance learning has had on her children when she created the Facebook group.
“I strongly believe that our secondary students are facing some serious mental health issues due to isolation, not connecting in-person with their peers, teachers, advisers,” Femrite said.
The creation of the group was to help families let out their emotions in a safe and healthy manner.
Femrite says she is overwhelmed and grateful at the amount of support shown from other parents over the span of a day.
“I never spoke up until now, and I never shared my concerns until now because I didn’t think it mattered, or I didn’t think anyone would care, or I didn’t think anybody would listen.”
One thing is for sure: representatives from both parties are showing compassion and heart when it is needed most.
“It’s great to have passionate parents, that is important. So, we are thankful that they care, and we hope they continue to partner for us to make the best decisions for all of our students,” Wells said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.