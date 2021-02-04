MAPS Education Director receives educator excellence award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools Community Education Director Audra Boyer has received an educator excellence award for her work in the school district.
Through nomination from school district staff, Audra Boyer received the Region 1 Community Educator of Excellence Award presented by the Minnesota Community Education Association. She was particularly recognized for her work in COVID-19 mitigation tools that helped enable safe in-person and distant learning plans, child care and more for students and staff.
“Audra has been very much a leader, not only within our department, but among our school district staff. Helping us to, as we like to say in our specific program area, live learn and play safely,” Mankato Area Public Schools Youth Development Program Coordinator Melanie Schmidt said.
“I am very humbled by the fact people do take the time to recognize the work that I have done and I do appreciate that,” said Boyer.
In addition, Boyer and the Community Education Department are looking to award an outstanding member in the community the Spirit of Youth Award for helping make an impact on youth this past year.
Nominations are being accepted now through March 8.
Complete this form to nominate someone for the Spirit of Youth Award. Visit www.MankatoCER.com for more information.
