Maverick Hockey Quick Hits

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mike Hastings: “It’s great to see him recognized in those ways. Dryden hasn’t changed, he’s as humble as the day is long. He just goes about his business. I’m happy for him. I also know that he is focused on us having a good week at practice.”
Before we talk about the women who have officially gone 5-0-1 in their regular-season series with Bemidji State, let’s take a look at this week’s USCHO national men’s poll.
This week’s top 10 is relatively uniform to the week before... except for the schools based out of Minnesota. The Gophers move from 4th to 2nd... St. Cloud and Duluth move up one spot respectively... and the big one... Minnesota State drops down three spots after suffering a loss in a single non-conference game, Friday.
Sports director Rob Clark joins us now to talk about the Mavericks... who are set to face one of their greatest rivals this weekend.
MEN’S ANALYSIS:
Rob Clark: “Hey Mary. Huge match-up coming up this weekend inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center when the MSU men’s hockey team plays host to Bowling Green State University. Both teams are ranked in the top-10 nationally and sit 1-2 in the WCHA conference standings. Mavericks of course coming in at number-one with 18-points, meanwhile the Falcons are two, not far behind, with 16. Now, the Mavericks their last time out, coming off a 4-1 defeat to Bemidji State. Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off a series sweep of number-18 Michigan Tech. The Falcons last weekend, kind of mixed up their forward lines to form three lines with more than 200-hundred career points combined. So, a lot of firepower for this Falcons offense. Meanwhile, the MSU men’s hockey team will look to get back to how they’ve been playing for a majority of the year, by being able to create a lot of opportunities offensively and cash in when they’re able to create all of those chances. That’s something that they got away from a little bit, due to some injuries in the Bemidji State game, but they will look to get back to that here against the Falcons. Should be a great match-up between both of these teams Friday and Saturday.”
WOMEN’S ANALYSIS:
Switching gears to the women’s team. Minnesota State picks up six points this weekend following the sweep of conference rival Bemidji State. That’s two straight sweeps when facing the Beavers. In game one, netminder Calla Frank helped the Mavs to a 1-0 overtime shut out and game two Jessica Kondas was the overtime hero in a 3-2 victory.
John Harrington: “A good finish for us and we’ve had some luck in the 3-on-3 in overtime there and Jessica Kondas comes out from the point and Jamie Nelson finds her across the crease there.”
Now the 6-9-1 women are on the road to face-off against the 3-11-1 St. Cloud State Huskies who they split their series with in late November.
Sophomore forward Kelsey King has been the x-factor on offense for MSU... the sophomore had three-points against the Beavers including the game-winning overtime goal night one.
On the other end, the Huskies were swept by No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth last weekend.
Sophomore forward Taylor Lind scored the lone Huskies goal in the series. Lind led her team in January with three goals and an assist.
We’ll see how things play out with at puck drop 2:07 Friday and 1:07 Saturday.
