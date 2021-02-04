Maverick Hockey Quick Hits

Rob Clark: “Hey Mary. Huge match-up coming up this weekend inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center when the MSU men’s hockey team plays host to Bowling Green State University. Both teams are ranked in the top-10 nationally and sit 1-2 in the WCHA conference standings. Mavericks of course coming in at number-one with 18-points, meanwhile the Falcons are two, not far behind, with 16. Now, the Mavericks their last time out, coming off a 4-1 defeat to Bemidji State. Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off a series sweep of number-18 Michigan Tech. The Falcons last weekend, kind of mixed up their forward lines to form three lines with more than 200-hundred career points combined. So, a lot of firepower for this Falcons offense. Meanwhile, the MSU men’s hockey team will look to get back to how they’ve been playing for a majority of the year, by being able to create a lot of opportunities offensively and cash in when they’re able to create all of those chances. That’s something that they got away from a little bit, due to some injuries in the Bemidji State game, but they will look to get back to that here against the Falcons. Should be a great match-up between both of these teams Friday and Saturday.”