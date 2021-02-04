MDH: 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,410 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,410 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 465,176. Of those total cases, 36,784 are health care workers.
There have been 17 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Le Sueur County resident in their 60′s. The statewide death toll is now at 6,251. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 3,955.
There are 450,383 people who are no longer isolated.
24,565 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,079 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 6,679,181.
More than 565,000 Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
As of Thursday, more than 604,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide. About 2 percent of the state’s population has received their second dose.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 977 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 322,527.
There are 58 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll at 5,033.
289,983 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,485,709 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.