MSU student teachers navigate through pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Flexibility has always been a priority for teachers, but during the pandemic that’s the case now more than ever. One Minnesota State University Mankato student quickly found out lessons can’t always be taught by the book.
“I come from a family of teachers, I have grandparents on both sides that were teachers and then my hometown of Windom had some fantastic teachers that were inspirational to me,” says MSU student-teacher Christian Lohrenz
Lohrenz always had an inkling that he wanted to be a teacher someday, but, like many of his graduating class, he had no idea that he would be the one to learn multiple lessons.
”It’s really opened the door for a lot of us student teachers to be flexible, with different ways to engage students, get to know them, adapt to the environment around us. In a world that’s become ever more prevalent in technology, it’s forcing us a little quicker than we were expecting to adapt,” says Lohrenz.
For many MSU student teachers, that swift change in lesson plans took place nearly one year ago, putting students in some districts on the front lines and others behind a screen.
”Our students were able to jump in with their technology expertise to assist their mentor teacher with the online learning environments that were available in each of their school districts,” says Elizabeth Fisness, PHD, MSU Mankato College of Education Director.
MSU currently has 130 students spending their last semester student teaching in more than 38 school districts in the Twin Cities and Mankato area. It’s always an industry in high demand, but especially this year. Results of an Education Minnesota survey of 9700 educators last fall found 29 percent said they were actively considering leaving the profession.
”There are spots wherever you go. There are a lot of vacancies. and there will probably be more vacancies after the stress of this pandemic,” says Finsness.
An encouraging outlook for student teachers, like Lohrenz, who is spending several weeks masked up, but making sure students in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District still, see his smile.
”Reaching out to them, it’s the simple interactions of hey, how was your weekend, how is your family doing. How are these things going at home, being there for them, making sure you’re getting back to their emails,” says Lohrenz.
As he prepares to graduate in a few months, Lohrenz says he gives all his teacher mentors the extra credit, especially during a year like this.
”Every teacher I’ve had the opportunity so far to engage with has been through this and has been engaging in this struggle to make this work, but I have yet to find a single teacher who isn’t doing everything possible to get their kids happy and excited and get them through this as well,” says Lohrenz.
