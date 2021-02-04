New John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon champion crowned

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (KEYC) — This year’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon has wrapped up with a new champion.
In her first race as a musher, Erin Letzring has claimed her first title by edging out defending champion Ryan Redington to become the first female musher to win the Duluth-to-Grand Portage race since 1998.
”That is pretty cool, that’s pretty neat to change that and get a woman back on top of the scoreboard there,” Letzring said.
Letzring currently lives in Skagway, Alaska, but grew up training sled dogs in Duluth.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.