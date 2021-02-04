New Ulm Middle School students win national FBI online safety award

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Technology is a big part of kids’ everyday lives, in social media, entertainment, communication and education. One important message with all that time online: how to be safe.
In December, students from New Ulm Middle School won the FBI Safe Online Surfing Award.
“Every class that I have has to go through digital safety. One of the sites I go to is called sos.fbi.gov and I always tell the students that at the end of this we are going to take a quiz,” said New Ulm Middle School Media Specialist Vickie Tambornino.
Scoring a 95.56 percent, the 6th-grade class beat over 162,000 students from schools across the U.S.
For winning, students got to ask questions directly to Special Agent Stephanie Cassioppi, who focuses on digital cybersecurity.
“What is your daily routine as an FBI agent?” asked New Ulm Middle School 6th grader Crosby Batt.
Cassioppi and her colleague answered various questions about their job.
“All investigations take a very long time we don’t solve them in, you know, a one-hour session. We do have DNA. We do have different kinds of analysis, lots and lots of people help out in investigations,” said Cassioppi.
As well as re-iterate the importance of cyber safety.
The FBI SoS Internet Challenge is a program for grades 3-8, which teaches students how to recognize and respond to online dangers like Internet predators and cyberbullying.
Every month the FBI recognizes top scoring schools from the challenge.
“Their digital footprint is so important and it starts when they are young,” said Tamborino.
