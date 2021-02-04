Sen. Tina Smith introduces bipartisan bills to expand mental health services during pandemic

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced two bipartisan bills to address behavioral health needs and substance use disorders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Stopping the Mental Health Pandemic Act would authorize federal grant funding for state and community-based entities to address behavioral health needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration would administer these grants for training, technology upgrades, surge capacity needs, emergency crisis intervention, suicide prevention and outreach to under-served communities.
“I think that everyone can see that COVID and the social isolation that COVID has caused has taken a toll not only on our physical health but on our mental health,” Smith said. “It’s why we’re seeing such an upsurge in adults expressing concerns about mental health. And also the big upsurge in drug overdoses.”
Smith and Murkowski say this proposed legislation is a significant step toward increasing access to behavioral health resources at a time when Americans need them the most.
