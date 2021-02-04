Snow sculptors at Minnesota State University, Mankato shape school spirit, Native American culture

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A team of three artists completed a snow sculpture Wednesday at Minnesota State University, Mankato that celebrates school spirit and Native American Heritage.
Included in the sculpture’s design are the Seven Grandfathers Teachings - a set of teachings on human conduct in Anishinaabe culture.
Heather Friedli, Juliana Welter and Maggie Thompson, called “Team KWE,” are the team of artists leading the project.
“I usually don’t work as graphically as this piece is and I really enjoy the abstract features and qualities of it,” Friedli, the sculpture team captain said. “And also the graphic nature and that’s been really great.”
Kwe translates to “woman” in the Anishinaabe language.
“I want people to take away a sense of not only community pride for [Minnesota State University, Mankato], but a lesson here in the Seven Grandfathers Teachings with love, respect, humility - all the different teachings - and I want them to take that with them and carry it in their hearts,” Friedli said.
Friedli said she is thankful to work on the project with her sister, Thompson, and Welter who is a textile artist.
“Also the remembrance that the Native people are still here and the fact that our Team KWE is Anishinaabe,” Friedli said. “While this is Dakota land, we are honored to be here on Dakota land and the Dakota people are still here. We wanted to represent our people here.”
Friedli, Welter and Thompson are also competing in the 135th Saint Paul Winter Carnival in St. Paul, Minn. with another sculpture on display.
