American Heart Month raises awareness about cardiovascular health

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Friday is National Wear Red Day, part of the Go Red for Women movement from the American Heart Association.
The movement encourages people to take action through the month of February, known as American Heart Month, to raise awareness about heart disease.
The Mayo Clinic Health System at Mankato hones in on heart health, as heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women in the United States.
“Heart disease covers a whole facet of different things that affect the heart, all the way from the heart arteries that supply the heart to the electrical system to the pumping function of the heart, and if any of those features go awry, it causes problems,” said Niti Aggarwal, M.D., a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The Mayo Clinic says American Heart Month emphasizes women’s cardiovascular wellness as 1 in 5 women in the U.S. die from heart disease, accounting for 800,000 deaths per year.
“Traditionally, heart disease is considered a man’s disease. What is concerning is that only 55% of women know of heart disease being the number one killer in women with lower awareness in Black women, Hispanic women, and those of the ethnic minority,” Aggarwal added.
Luckily, there are ways to minimize the chances of getting heart disease, including exercising regularly, eating well and knowing your heart numbers.
Mayo says raising awareness is key as symptoms of heart trouble are very different in men than women.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.