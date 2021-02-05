Bill to rename highway after Waseca marine approved by committee

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senate veterans committee approves a bill to rename a portion of Highway 13 in Waseca in honor of Corporal Caleb Erickson.
Erickson, a Waseca native, died in February 2014 when his convoy came under attack by a suicide bomber. The bill, authored by Sen. John Jasinski seeks to rename the section of Highway 13 from the southern border of Woodville Township to the northern border of Blooming Grove Township, to be called “Corporal Caleb L. Erickson Memorial Highway.”
