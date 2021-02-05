Cleveland High School teacher to receive off-road wheelchair

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - After 335 donations, the Cleveland community has raised enough funds to get Cleveland High School Teacher Joel Boehlke an off-road wheelchair.
The local effort was started in January on GoFundMe by one of Boehlke’s students, Ryan Reineke. It didn’t take long for the fundraiser to reach its $20,000 goal. Boehlke says the new chair will help him avoid limitations brought on by the Minnesota weather, but the chair isn’t the only reason why he’s grateful.
“Truthfully, and I told him, if all I get out of this was the nice things that people say. That was enough,” says Boehlke.
The new wheelchair will be delivered to Boehlke on February 23rd.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.