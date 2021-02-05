Hagedorn returns to Agricultural Committee for second term

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) returns to the Agricultural Committee in his second term representing Minnesota’s First Congressional District.
Hagedorn says he’s excited to be back on the Ag committee.
Moving forward, he says he aims to continue helping farmers and livestock workers through COVID-19. What will help those efforts, the congressman says, is that Republicans and Democrats are getting along on the committee.
Asked about pandemic relief, Hagedorn says he’s opposed to passing another stimulus package in the near future.
“There’s still almost $1 trillion in the pipeline, trying to get out to our hospitals, schools, our states and communities. And, especially, our small businesses. Until we’ve depleted those funds, why are we going to go out and try to spend another $2 trillion??
Hagedorn also opposes the House proposal to raise the federal minimum wage, saying it’s counterproductive to small businesses.
